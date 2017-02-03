Woman arrested, accused of fatally shooting husband

Tu Thien Huynh

HOUSTON - A woman has been arrested and charged with allegedly shooting and killing her husband.

Tu Thien Huynh, 29, has been charged with murder. Police originally responded to Newpark Drive on Thursday afternoon in reference to a suicide.

However, HPD says that after further investigation and evidence gathered from the scene, police believe that Huynh was involved in her husband's death.

