Woman sentenced to 10 years after stealing over $258,000 from employer

Anita Adams. (Photo: Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas- A 51-year-old woman from Houston was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to stealing more than $258,000 from a former employer.

According to the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office, Anita Adams plead guilty in May to Theft, a first-degree felony, after evidence revealed she along with Andrea Davidson stole "hundreds of thousands" from the engineering firm where they were employed.

"Davidson disguised the checks by removing them from the company’s computers and providing its accounting with altered bank statements," the D.A. stated.

The prosecutor said Davidson, who worked as a bookkeeper and officer manager at the company, would issue company checks to herself and friends. Adams testified Davidson would give the checks directly to her to deposit and split the money with her, starting back in 2007.

Adams admitted to the court that she passed more than $258,000 through her account, the prosecutor said.

A credit card company helped discover the scheme when it called to ask the firm if $300,000 in payments to Davidson's personal card were authorized, prosecutors said. Financial records showed that Davidson stole more than $8 million.

Davidson was previously sentenced to 28 years in prison. Her husband and another friend also have cases set for trial.

