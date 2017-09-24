Woman accused of stabbing uncle to death in Spring home

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11) (Photo: Lawson, Hannah)

A woman is accused of stabbing her uncle to death late Saturday night at a Spring home.

According to Harris County Precinct 4, deputies responded to a "unknown medical emergency" in the 23400 block of Cranberry Trail in the Timberlane subdivision around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found 67-year-old Robert Mitchell unresponsive in the home's entryway.

The victim's niece, 29-year-old Nicole Daniels, told authorities her uncle was intoxicated and they had a "physical altercation. Deputies say Daniels told them she "pushed her uncle and he fell in the entryway."

Mitchel was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Pct. 4 says upon examination doctors found a stab wound in Mitchell's upper torso.

Daniels provided a statement to homicide investigators. Pct. 4 says murder charges are pending against her.



If you know any information regarding the homicide, please contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9201.

