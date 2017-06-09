Woman accused of leaving young daughters in car overnight, killing them

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

KERR COUNTY, Texas - A woman was arrested and charged with child endangerment after the Kerr County sheriff said she is accused of leaving her two young daughters in her car overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday morning, ultimately leading to their deaths.

According to a news release from Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer, 19-year-old Amanda Hawkins is charged with two counts of endangering a child. However, police said the charges could be upgraded due to the girls' deaths.

The investigation reportedly started after Hawkins and an unidentified 16-year-old man showed up at Peterson Regional Medical Center with her two children, 1-year-old Brynn Hawkins and 2-year-old Addyson Overgard-Eddy.

The little girls were reportedly in grave condition and were transported to University Hospital in San Antonio.

Hawkins told hospital personnel that the girls, herself and the teen had been at Flat Rock Lake. She said they had been "smelling flowers" in that area, and that the girls "collapsed" as they were getting ready to leave.

The sheriff's office said it was determined that the girls had actually been left in their mother's car for more than 15 hours while "she and other friends were inside a residence."

After discovering the girls, the sheriff's office said Hawkins attempted to bathe them and did not immediately take them to a hospital for fear of "getting in trouble."

Both girls died around 5 p.m. Thursday.

"This is by far the most horrific case of child endangerment that I have seen in the 37 years that I have been in law enforcement," Hierholzer said in a statement.

More information was not immediately available.

© 2017 KENS-TV