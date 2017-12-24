Woman accused of $300K in damage to art at attorney Anthony Buzbee's River Oaks home

Houston attorney Anthony Buzbee (Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Court records show a woman was arrested late Saturday after causing damage to several works of art at a Houston attorney’s home in River Oaks.

Lindy Lou Layman, 29, is accused of damaging three paintings and two sculptures at the home of prominent attorney Anthony Buzbee.

Layman is accused of pouring liquid onto paintings, tearing paintings off the wall and throwing sculptures across the room, according to Harris County court documents. The resulting damage cost at least $300,000.

Layman, who is from Dallas, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.

Buzbee is a high-profile attorney known for several key trials. He also hosted then-candidate Donald Trump at his home for a presidential campaign fundraiser in 2016. And he made headlines the same year for parking a tank outside of his home, causing a brief fight with his home owner’s association.

