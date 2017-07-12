Witnesses: Victim's girlfriend spotted leaving scene of shooting

Houston police are investigating the shooting of a man at the Oaks of Charleston Apartments. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating the shooting of a man at the Oaks of Charleston Apartments.

It was reported around 1 a.m. Thursday at the complex on Charleston Park Drive, not far from Main and W. Bellfort.

According to HPD Capt. M. Howard, officers arrived to find the victim with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Neighbors told police the victim and his girlfriend have been arguing over the last several days. The woman was seen leaving the area after neighbors heard the gunshots.

Police are now looking for that woman, but they have not released her identity.

