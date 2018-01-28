Witnesses detain suspected drunk driver after fatal crash

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - Witnesses detained a suspected drunk driver after a fatal crash in southeast Houston late Saturday night, authorities say.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to a crash around 11:20 p.m. on Allen Genoa at W. Southmore.

Police say a silver vehicle was turning left to go eastbound on W. Southmore while a black pickup truck was traveling northbound on Allen Genoa.

Witnesses told police the truck was "traveling at a high rate of speed," and the sedan failed to yield the right of way when turning before the vehicles crashed.

The driver in the sedan was pronounced dead.

The driver of the black truck allegedly attempted to flee on foot. Police say "good Samaritans" on scene chased after the driver until officers arrived to arrest him.

"He is so far showing signs and clues of intoxication and will be transported to our southeast tox center for further processing," says Sergeant R. Klementich with HPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

