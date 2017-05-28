NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- Video from a witness shows the moments before a shooting occurred outside a French Quarter hotel Saturday night.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. near the corner of St. Louis and Chartres streets, just outside the Omni Royal Orleans hotel.

The video shows two men fighting outside the hotel moments before the shooting.

One man is seen wrestling another man to the sidewalk, where the shooting occurred. Shortly after, a man passing by takes his shirt off to cover the victim's wound.

The witness who shot the video told WWL-TV the man appeared to be drunk and was shouting and banging on cars.

State Police are investigating the incident and told partners at The New Orleans Advocate the fight was between a Houston man and a Louisiana Supreme Court police officer.

The witness said the officer confronted the suspect, and the fight shown on video lasted about 4-5 minutes before the witness heard one gunshot.

Within minutes, the witness said police surrounded the scene.





A family member of the man shot told WWL-TV he is a Houston resident and was visiting New Orleans to celebrate a friend's graduation.

They said the man was separated from his group of friends and was trying to get back to his hotel when the altercation happened.

"There was an altercation outside the court...and the suspect was subsequently shot during the altercation," Matey told The Advocate, adding that the incident is still under investigation.

There is no word from police on the man's condition.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

