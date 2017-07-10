Witness says robbery suspects shot store clerk in NE Harris County

A witness says a Valero employee was shot closing up the store on Old Humble and Homestead Road just off Eastex Freeway overnight.



The witness said three men in a white Tahoe tried to rob two employees and pulled out the gun when the victims didn't cooperate.

One employee was shot in the leg, while the other employee then drove him away until Harris County deputies and paramedics arrived.

At last check, the men in that white Tahoe are on the run.

