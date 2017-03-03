Wife charged with sharing nude photos of husband, alleged mistress

Reyna Gomez (Photo: Custom)

HOUSTON - A wife is facing criminal charges for something she reportedly did to her husband’s alleged mistress.

Court documents say Reyna Margarita Gomez obtained intimate photos of her husband and the other woman from her husband’s iPad.

Prosecutors say Gomez then emailed those nude photos to the faculty at Duchesne Academy, the private school where the alleged mistress works.

Gomez is accused of manipulating the email addresses to make it look like her husband’s lover was sending the photos through her work email. She is charged with improper photography.

