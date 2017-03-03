WATCH: Victim shoots video of his own carjacking!
After a high-speed chase ended in north Houston, the suspect bailed out of the car and tried to carjack another vehicle. The driver's son tackled the suspect and held him until police arrived. And his dad videotaped the whole thing.
KHOU 6:07 PM. CST March 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mother accused of stealing from neighbors
-
HPD; MS 13 gang members kidnapped teen, killed young woman
-
RAW: 2 arrested after high-speed chase
-
Civilian helps capture suspect after wild chase
-
KHOU 11 Breaking News
-
Family confused after loved one sent back to Jamaica
-
Jose Escobar deported back to El Salvador
-
HPD: 3rd victim in murder and kidnapping case
-
Can you help ID young murder victim?
-
Gang members accused in officers' shooting
More Stories
-
Victim's son tackles Bellaire robbery suspect after…Mar. 3, 2017, 11:08 a.m.
-
Family, friends ID girl killed in 'satanic' murderMar. 3, 2017, 9:42 a.m.
-
Mugshot released of 19-year-old suspect in fatal…Mar. 3, 2017, 10:09 a.m.