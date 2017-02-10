WATCH: Suspects use stolen truck to ram ATM

Suspects seen on surveillance cameras attempted to open an ATM.

HOUSTON - Police are looking for three suspects seen on camera using a stolen truck to ram over an ATM.

According to HPD, three while male suspects targeted the ATM at a bank in the 100 block of Greens Road shortly after midnight on January 17.

After using the truck to ram the machine, the suspects are seen getting out of the car and unsuccessfully attempted to use a crowbar to pry open the ATM.

After several attempts, the suspects fled the scene.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

