WATCH: Suspects smash truck into convenience store on S. Loop

HOUSTON – Police are searching for three suspects after a failed smash-and-grab at a convenience store in southwest Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to a call of a burglary in progress at the Handi Stop located on Fannin near the South Loop.

Photos: Smash-and-grab at gas station on S. Loop

Police said three masked suspects smashed a truck into the side of the Burger King restaurant connected to the store in an attempt to get to the ATM inside.

There was a clerk inside the office within the store at the time incident who witnessed it all. Police said the suspects bailed after the truck become lodged after they backed it up into the building.

The suspects fled north on Fannin, but police were not able to find them. They are now looking at surveillance video for help in identifying the suspects.

The clerk was not injured during the incident.

