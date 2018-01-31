SPRING, Texas – Deputies have released video of two male suspects wanted for the fatal shooting of a teenager in a Spring neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the three males were in a vehicle in the 4400 block of Adonis Street in the Birnam Wood subdivision in north Harris County.
WATCH: Surveillance video of 2 suspects in fatal shooting of teen in Spring
The incident happened around 4 p.m.
The teen was shot inside the vehicle, and then the other two males then fled from the car on foot.
The subjects are only described as a Hispanic male 5 feet 7 inches in height with a thin build, wearing a gray hoodie. The second subject is a black male described as being 6 feet 1 inch in height, a medium build wearing a black hoodie.
Both are in their late teens to early 20s.
Deputies said there was a third female occupant in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. She is being treated as a witness at this time.
#BREAKING Deputies are looking for two suspects after a deadly shooting in Spring. One of the guys is hispanic, last seen in a gray hoodie, the other black in a black hoodie. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Adonis Drive. #KHOU11— Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) January 30, 2018
Authorities are asking residents to be vigilant.
If you know anything about the incident or see the suspects, please contact HCSO at (713) 221-6000.
