SPRING, Texas – Deputies have released video of two male suspects wanted for the fatal shooting of a teenager in a Spring neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the three males were in a vehicle in the 4400 block of Adonis Street in the Birnam Wood subdivision in north Harris County.

WATCH: Surveillance video of 2 suspects in fatal shooting of teen in Spring

The incident happened around 4 p.m.

The teen was shot inside the vehicle, and then the other two males then fled from the car on foot.

The subjects are only described as a Hispanic male 5 feet 7 inches in height with a thin build, wearing a gray hoodie. The second subject is a black male described as being 6 feet 1 inch in height, a medium build wearing a black hoodie.

Both are in their late teens to early 20s.

Deputies said there was a third female occupant in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. She is being treated as a witness at this time.

Authorities are asking residents to be vigilant.

If you know anything about the incident or see the suspects, please contact HCSO at (713) 221-6000.

