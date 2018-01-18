Watch: Men smash cases during $2 million jewelry heist in Sugar Land

(Photo: SLPD)

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- Police in Sugar Land are looking for two men who carried out a bold smash-and-grab and ran away with $2 million in jewelry during store hours.

The crime was caught on video as the men smashed glass cases right in front of workers at a store not far from Town Center.

According to the Sugar Land Police Department, the men entered Hutton`s Jewelry & Gifts, 2735 Town Center Blvd., just after 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 10. One man asked an employee about an engagement ring, and the second man joined them soon after.

"The second man removed a hammer from inside his jacket and smashed two display cases, one in the rear of the store and another at the exit. The first man followed and removed jewelry from each display case as they ran out of the store," stated SLPD.

"The first suspect was wearing a black jacket, red/black ball cap and faded blue jeans. He was in his early 30s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighed about 200 pounds. The second suspect was wearing what appeared to be a white floppy hat, a black jacket and faded blue jeans. He was in his early 30s, 6 feet tall, and weighed about 220 pounds."

Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).

