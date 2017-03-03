WATCH LIVE: Police chasing Bellaire robbery suspect

HOUSTON - Houston police are chasing a suspect in a Bellaire robbery.

The suspect sped I-45 and 610 north of downtown before exiting on Yale Street in the Heights.

He hit at least two cars near the Burger King and Home Depot on Loop 610 North at Shepherd.

He appears to be driving a black Mercedes but he’s going so fast it’s hard for police to tell for sure.

They lost him at one point near downtown and may have lost him again.

The chase started at an Amegy Bank in the 5300 block of Bissonnet. Bellaire police began chasing him and Houston police joined them.

