WATCH: Dramatic bodycam shows HPD officers knocked off freeway

HOUSTON - Houston police released dramatic bodycam video Thursday of a suspected drunk driver knocking two police officers off the Southwest Freeway.

DWI Task Force Officers Roshad Carter and Carlos Herrera had stopped near Newcastle on July 28 to investigate another accident.

Carter described what happened next in an interview from his hospital bed.

Bianca Bennett was arrested and charged with intoxication assault. (Jose Tzul photo)

“I hear a screeching of tires. Next thing I know, I hear an individual screaming. I turn around and there’s a car right up on me,” Carter told investigators.

He said he had less than a second to react.

"I know if I would have froze still, the car would've ran me over, probably would've taken my life," Carter said.

Instead, Carter and fellow officer Carlos Herrera were forced to jump off the freeway to avoid being hit again. Carter suffered a broken back and other injuries in the fall. Herrera wasn't seriously hurt.

Bianca Bennett, 25, was arrested at the scene and charged with intoxicated assault.

Carter's mother, who broke down in tears while watching the video at Thursday's news conference, had a strong message for Bennett and all drunk drivers.

"Drinking and driving is a selfish act. You think you can go in the club, you think you can drink. You think you can get on the roads and drive," she said. "You have to stay off the roads when you're drinking and driving. It's senseless."

She said her son is in horrible pain but she's grateful to God that he's alive.

"My son is laying in a bed right now. It's not affecting only my family. I have a disabled daughter that I have to care for too," she said.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said they released the video to as a reminder of the dangers of drinking and driving.

© 2017 KHOU-TV