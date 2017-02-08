WATCH: Chase ends with stolen SUV in bayou, suspect at large

A short police chase ended with a stolen vehicle in a bayou and a suspected car thief on the run in north Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it started just before midnight Tuesday evening when patrol officers spotted a vehicle near Tidwell Road and the Eastex Freeway that had been reported stolen to the sheriff’s office.

The officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the suspect driver refused to stop. A short pursuit ensued to the area of Sparks Street.

That is where the suspect driver drove the stolen Kia SUV into a nearby bayou, police said. The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Police said they set up a perimeter and deployed a K-9 unit the track down the suspect. However, they were unable to locate the suspect.

