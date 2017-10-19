WATCH: Bystander helps police, trips chase suspect

HOUSTON – A police chase in Hedwig Village came to an end with a wild sprint after a suspect on foot overnight.

According the police, the suspect crashed his car on Westheimer. Officers arrested him, but some how he got out of the patrol car and took off with the cuffs on.

Officers and even a couple bystanders went chasing after him. One of those civilians tripped the guy. Then officers swarmed in and took him down.

FULL VIDEO: Bystander helps police, trips chase suspect

