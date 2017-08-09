Wanted: Walgreens robbery suspect with unique tattoo

CYPRESS, TEXAS - A robber with a tattooed face who held up a Walgreens in Cypress has been identified, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office.
The suspect was armed with a knife last Friday when he robbed the pharmacy in the 15100 block of Mason Road.
Investigators later identified him as Christopher Breaker. Victims confirmed it was him when they saw a previous mug shot.
Breaker is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
If you know where he is, please call Precinct 4 at 281-376-3472.
