Wanted: Man who set fire to pickup in Cypress

(Photo: Crime Stoppers)

CYPRESS, Texas -- The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office is asking the public for info after someone apparently set fire to a pickup truck behind a Cypress-area business.

Police are hoping someone will know the identity of the man seen leaving the scene in a gold sedan, believed to be a Honda Accord.

Surveillance video from the back entrance gate to the Sysco parking lot on Jarvis Rd. at Skinner Rd shows the fire occurred Dec. 13 at about 3 p.m.

Houston Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for any information called in to the 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org that leads to the filing of felony charges or arrest of the suspect in this case.

Raw video: Man leaves scene of truck arson