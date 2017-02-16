Wanted man sexually abused 13-year-old for months, police say

Reynaldo Zepeda

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are looking for a man who is wanted for sexually abusing his common law wife's daughter for almost two years.

Reynaldo Zepeda, 41, has been charged with the continuous sexual assault of a child.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the allegations of sexual abuse came to light after Zepeda was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon of his common law wife and her 14-year-old son.

Zepeda and the woman were reportedly separated when she came home to find him in the residence one night. She ordered him to leave and he allegedly struck her several times. Police say he then retrieved a knife and stabbed her in the upper torso.

The woman's son went to help her and was also allegedly stabbed by Zepeda. Both victims recovered from their wounds.

During the investigation, police say the woman's daughter confided to her mother that Zepeda had been sexually abusing her for 20 months.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Unit at 713-830-3250. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or charging of the suspect.

