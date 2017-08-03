Wanted: Four women who robbed a Baytown liquor store

Baytown police are trying to track down the four women caught on camerawho robbed the UFO Liquor Store. (Baytown Police)

BAYTOWN, TEXAS - BAYTOWN, TX -- A blue wig, several large purses and some thieves apparently ready to party. Baytown police are now trying to track down the four women who robbed the UFO Liquor Store.

The whole thing was caught on surveillance camera.

One of the four women was wearing a bright blue wig as they walked up and down the aisles. She can be seen stuffing a liquor bottle into her handbag.

Police say they shoved a clerk while running out the door, which took the crime to another level.

“These cases, they start off as minor thefts, and then the store clerk or whoever will try to stop them from walking out of their stores with their merchandise, and they’ll either get assaulted, and it goes from a simple theft to a robbery,” said Lt. Steve Dorris, with the Baytown Police Department.

The women got away with about $115 worth of liquor.

If you recognize the women, or have any information on this case, you’re urged to contact Baytown Police at 281-422-8371, or Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS.

