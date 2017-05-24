Wanted: Boyfriend accused in horrific baby abuse case

Nicholas Tyler (HCSO)

HOUSTON - And young Houston woman and her boyfriend have been charged with abusing her 8-month-old baby.

Harris County Sheriff’s investigators say Kardea Lockett, 18, and Nicholas Tyler, 19, are charged with injury to a child by submission and injury to a child with serious bodily injury.

Tyler is on the run and there's a reward offered for information leading to his arrest.

Investigators with the Child Abuse Unit were called to the Northwest Medical Center in March after doctors became suspicious about the baby’s injuries.

Kardea Lockett (HCSO)

Lockett gave several different versions of what happened to cause his head injury, according to HCSO.

She told investigators the child had fallen trying to crawl and stand next to a piece of furniture. The injuries were not consistent with the incident.

A CAT scan found the baby boy had over 20 different forms of healed and new fractures.

Kardea Lockett is behind bars with a $20,000 bond.

Deputies are looking for Tyler, who is not the baby’s biological father.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to Tyler’s charging and/or arrest.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a te xt message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.

© 2017 KHOU-TV