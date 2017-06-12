Walker Co. deputies bust $7.8M grow operation

Deputies found 5,255 marijuana plants with an estimated value of $7.8 million. (Photo: Custom)

WALKER COUNTY, Texas - Walker County Sheriff’s deputies busted a multi-million-dollar marijuana grow operation Friday.

Authorities responded to a possible narcotics call just after 3 p.m. Friday off of FM 2989. They found 5,255 marijuana plants with an estimated value of $7.8 million.

Deputies say upon the discovery, they spotted a man walking toward them and identified they were with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. They say the man ran into a heavily wooded area and has not yet been found.

While searching the area, deputies found a camp site that appeared to be a living/shelter space.

Deputies describe the man at the scene as a Hispanic male, approximately 6-foot-2 in his late-20s or early 30s with black hair wearing blue jeans a light-colored t-shirt.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at (936)-435-2400.

© 2017 KHOU-TV