Walgreens employees, customers robbed in Spring area

SPRING, Texas – A popular Spring shopping area became the target of robbers overnight.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, it happened just after midnight early Friday at the Walgreens located at Cypresswood and the North Freeway.

At that time, three male suspects with masks entered the store and held the employees and customers at gun point, deputies said.

The suspects took their wallets, cell phones and jewelry, deputies said. Then they took the cash register from the front register counter top.

Deputies said they fled the scene in an unknown type vehicle. No one was hurt and no shots were fired.

Deputies are hoping to identify the suspect from surveillance video.

