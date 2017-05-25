Video released of capital murder suspects in death of 69-year-old woman

Linda Terry

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance video of capital murder suspects in the death of a 69-year-old woman.

HCSO says Linda Terry was found dead in her North Harris County home on May 20 around 9:30 p.m. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office responded to her home on Fox Haven Lane to conduct a welfare check on Terry because she had not been heard from in several days.

Deputies say the victim's body displayed signs of trauma. The victim's car, a white 2013 Honda Accord with Texas license plate HZS 1825, was missing from the home.

Deputies are hoping that the public can help them identify the suspects. If you have any information you're asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

