Video released in shooting that injured 1-year-old

Houston police have released surveillance video from a May 22 shooting that left a 1-year-old injured in southwest Houston. (Photo: Carter, Lisa, KHOU)

HOUSTON - Houston police have released surveillance video from a May 22 shooting that left a 1-year-old injured in southwest Houston.

According to Houston police, around 5:30 p.m. May 22, a woman was driving home when she heard gunshots on Mullins Drive near Beechnut Street.

Police said she noticed her child was crying, but she assumed it was because of the loud noise. When she arrived at home, she discovered he had a gunshot wound to the leg. The child was transported to Texas Children's Hospital where he was later released.

HPD says the vehicles involved in this incident are a gray Nissan Maxima with left front-end damage and a black Nissan Versa. Officials believe the Maxima was pursued by the Versa before shots were fired seconds later.

Tap/click here to view the first surveillance video.

Tap/click here to view the second surveillance video.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713)-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)-222-TIPS.

© 2017 KHOU-TV