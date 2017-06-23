Shocking video captures female owner, daughter assaulted at restaurant

Footage via Baxley Police Department.

BAXLEY, Ga. -- Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating two people who officers suspect of assaulting a female restaurant owner and her teenage daughter at a Georgia restaurant Thursday afternoon.

According to Baxley Police, the assault took place at a Quik Chik after customers were unhappy about an order, which escalated from a verbal altercation to the restaurant owner being knocked to the ground.

As the two customers were leaving the scene one of them struck the owner's daughter, knocking her to the ground, police say. The two customers fled the scene by driving off in what police believe is light creme, brown or tan-colored Cadillac Escalade.

Nathaniel Smith and Latasha Smith. Photo via Baxley Police.

Police believe Nathaniel Eric Smith and Latasha Smith are the two suspects in connection with the violent incident. Both were issued active warrants for aggravated battery and cruelty to children.

Anyone with information on the two suspects is asked to call 911 or 912-367-8305.

