Victim's family pleads for information in storage unit murder

HOUSTON- A family is pleading for information regarding the murder of a man found stabbed to death in a boat storage unit in northwest Harris County three years ago.

Crime Stoppers and the Homicide Division of Harris County Sheriff's Office have increased the award to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Deputies discovered Anthony 'Tony' Mungia dead with multiple stab wounds at Langham Creek Boat Storage in the 5600 block of Addicks Satsuma on July 2, 2013.

Mungia's wife had gone to the storage facility to check on her husband when she was unable to reach him. His car was parked outside his unit. Deputies said Mungia was found in the back of the unit.

If you know anything, please contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.

