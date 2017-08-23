Veteran killed in shooting outside Katy-area pub

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wednesday morning forecast & Gulf update - 7 a.m.
-
Wednesday morning forecast & Gulf update - 10 a.m.
-
Wednesday morning forecast & Gulf update - 4:43 a.m.
-
Fight leads to deadly shooting at Katy pub
-
Homeowner takes neighborhood watch to a whole new level
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Houston sailor survives navy ship collision
-
Keeping a close eye on the remnants of Harvey in the Gulf
-
KHOU Live Web Desk
-
VERIFY: Can you shoot someone to stop statue vandalism?
More Stories
-
Harvey update: Hurricane Watch issued for Texas coastAug 22, 2017, 9:51 a.m.
-
Houston Forecast: Rain certainty this weekend,…Mar. 1, 2016, 8:29 a.m.
-
Navy veteran killed in shooting outside Katy-area pubAug 23, 2017, 8:04 a.m.