Uvalde County DA meets with families who lost loved ones in church bus crash

NEW BRAUNFELS - On Friday at First Baptist Church in New Braunfels, Uvalde County District Attorney Daniel Kindred met with family members who lost loved ones in a wreck back in March that took 13 lives.

On Monday, a grand jury will decide what charges, if any, 20-year old Jack Dillon Young will face. He was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that slammed into a New Braunfels church bus near Garner State Park, killing more than a dozen senior citizens who were returning home from a church retreat.

The details of the meeting are being kept private and the district attorney said that he couldn't give any information until the evidence is presented to the grand jury on Monday. However, he did discuss with the families the charges he plans to present to the grand jury.

He may have also touched on the toxicology report and information from the National Transportation Safety Board's (NTSB) investigation.

Young reportedly told NTSB that he was not only texting while driving when the accident occurred but had taken prescription drugs before the crash. Those medications and marijuana were found in his truck at the scene of the wreck.

Gina Jones is a lawyer whose firm is representing several of the families and handling the civil litigation matters. She attended the meeting with the district attorney.

"It sounds like the DA has a really good plan to make sure these families get some closure," Jones said. "Through the civil litigation, we're hoping to bring some facts of distracted driving, driving under the influence to make sure that something like this doesn't happen again."

Jones also said that some of the families have not decided if they’re going to pursue any civil remedies yet.

Young is said to have swerved in his pickup truck more than 50 times on the wrong side of Highway 83 on the day of the fatal crash. Now, the families are looking for justice and closure.

