JBSA-Randolph security still searching for third suspect accused of entering base illegally

SAN ANTONIO - Security officials at Joint Base San Antonio - Randolph reported their overnight search for a suspect accused of entering the base 'unlawfully' with two others proved unsuccessful.

Officials tweeted they are still looking for an African American male in his mid-20s standing between 5 foot 9 inches and 6 feet.

JBSA-RANDOLPH UPDATE: Overnight sweeps for suspect were negative; residents asked to continue personal safety measures pic.twitter.com/L6qDoD0d8t — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) October 15, 2017

Randolph said that a vehicle with three people inside made an unauthorized entry into the base through an installation fence.

Two people have been detained but they are looking for a third. Texas DPS and the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office are assisting with the search.

During a press conference late Saturday evening, officials said that there was no indication that any of the individuals were armed or that anyone was being held hostage in any homes by the suspect that officials were searching for.

At first, no one was being allowed off the base but later officials said that people were being allowed off the base after their cars and trunks were searched.

By late Saturday, officials said that they weren't sure if the third suspect was still on base but they were treating the situation as such.

GCSO has added that the Air Force requested that they not release any additional information.

This message was posted to the JBSA Facebook page:

ORIGINAL STORY:

Several people at JBSA-Randolph have reported that the base is on lockdown. A text message has been sent to people on base to "shelter-in-place" and to lock all doors.

Those on base are reportedly being sent those text messages repeatedly.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, DPS has been asked to assist with a vehicle inside the military installation but those are the only details that they were able to provide.

