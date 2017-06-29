Undercover crack down on drugs, prostitution leads to 16 arrests
Precinct 4 Constable's Office launched an undercover operation in the FM 1960 corridor near the North Freeway to crack down on prostitution, drugs and other crimes in the area. In two days, 16 people were busted and arrested.
KHOU 8:28 PM. CDT June 29, 2017
