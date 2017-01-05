UH student reports sexual assault in library

university-of-houston-18 (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A female University of Houston student has reported that a sexual assault took place in a campus library.

According to UHPD, the assault took place Thursday afternoon on the 8th floor of the MD Anderson Library. The woman reported that an unknown man touched her buttocks while exposing himself.

The student left the area and was not injured. UHPD is investigating.

The suspect is described by police as a black man with a fade hair cut, approximately 5'8" tall. He is approximately 20-25 years old, a medium build and wearing all black.