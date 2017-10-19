UH police investigating alleged sexual assault on campus

TDECU Stadium on the University of Houston campus (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - University of Houston Police are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman near TDECU Stadium Thursday night.

The alleged assault happened around 6 p.m. Thursday outside of the stadium before the Cougars' football game. Campus police say the suspect approached the woman from behind and touched her inappropriately under her dress.

The suspect is described as a 20-year-old Hispanic male, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds with a medium build, short brown hair, medium complexion and clean-shaven seen wearing a black UH polo and dark, faded blue jeans. Police believe they know who the suspect is and are looking for him.

