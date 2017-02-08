SPRING, Texas- Deputies caught and arrested two of the suspects accused of robbing a Target in Spring on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Harris County Pct. 4, three suspects entered a Target, jumped over the counters and demanded money from a store clerk before leaving the scene.

The Target was located on Cypresswood Drive near Interstate 45 in Spring.

The store called 911 and patrol deputies were able to spot their vehicle shortly after.

Two of the suspects were arrested with the help of the Harris County Sheriff's Office. They are still looking for the third suspect.

Deputies believe they recovered all of the money and the weapon used during the robbery.

One of the suspects arrested is a juvenile and the other is an adult. Deputies don't know the age of the third suspect.

The suspects will face Aggravated Robbery charges, according to Harris County Pct. 4.

(© 2017 KHOU)