Two murder suspects charged in second fatal shooting

Two men accused in the murder of a 4-year-old girl are charged in another deadly shooting.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 4:19 PM. CDT June 01, 2017

HOUSTON - Two men accused in the murder of a 4-year-old girl are now charged in another deadly shooting.

Philip Battles and Ferrell Dardar are now tied to the killing of Enrique Bonilla-Fuente last November.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the Greenspoint area.

The pair were already behind bars for another murder in that area. In that case, 4-year-old Ava Castillo was shot and killed when the suspects allegedly tried to rob her mother.

