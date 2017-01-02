1 killed in shooting near movie theater in Copperfield

(Photo: KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- One man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting outside a Copperfield-area movie theater late Sunday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at about 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Studio Movie Grill on Highway 6 near West road. The victims were shot as they sat in a parked car.

One of the victims went into the theater for help, startling some movie-goers. Witnesses said customers were evacuated as deputies and paramedics responded. One employee stepped in to help the victim as the other shooting victim remained in the car outside.

Both men were taken to the hospital, and one later died.

Deputies remained on the scene investigating into the early-morning hours Monday.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested. A vehicle in the parking lot was taped off by deputies before being towed away.

Customers in the business described the scene as scary, with one of the victims apparently collapsing at the entrance of the theater.