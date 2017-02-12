Two injured in a drive-by shooting at a north Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON- Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in north Houston Saturday night.

According to authorities, there were a lot of people hanging out and visiting in the parking lot of the apartments facing Rushcreek Drive at Northbororugh Drive.

Around 9:30 p.m. a car traveling eastbound on Rushcreek pulled up, opened fire and then left the scene.

Authorities said there were a couple of men inside the car. A man outside in the parking lot returned fire at the vehicle.

One man was shot in the ankle and another was shot in the head. Both men were transported to the hospital.

There were about 30 shell casings on the ground.

