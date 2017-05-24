Two charged, one suspect wanted in fatal shooting incident near Alvin

Jamie Posada Jr. (left), Ricardo Posada (right)

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - Two men have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man on the side of the road near Alvin.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Jamie Posada Jr., 23, and Ricardo Posada, 21, have been charged with aggravated robbery. Deputies say the two men are brothers.

Detectives are still searching for a third suspect, who investigators say told the other two men that they were going to the victim's address to commit a burglary. There was allegedly no discussion to harm or shoot anyone.

Deputies say 64-year-old Pancho Esparza saw a black and tan truck parked on the shoulder of FM 517 Tuesday morning. He walked over to the truck to speak with the occupants after reportedly seeing an unknown man on nearby property. Once he approached the truck, deputies say the passenger shot him multiple times and the truck sped away.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, the two men were located through the license plate of the vehicle allegedly used during the incident.

Investigators used GPS and cell phone information were able to track both men and the truck in Houston. The sheriff's office says that during interviews of the suspects, both men gave statements indicating their participation in the incident.

