Two break-ins reported at hospital pharmacies

HOUSTON - Police are looking into a pair of break-ins at pharmacies located in two major Houston hospitals.

Around 3:00 a.m. Thursday, two crooks broke into the Walgreens at the Woman's Hospital of Texas and stole an unknown amount of drugs.

About 30 minutes later, the Walgreens at Memorial Hermann Southwest was also burglarized and drugs were taken.

It is unclear if the burglaries are related.

