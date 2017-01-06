Tomball Walmart murder suspect to appear in court

A mugshot of Michael Brandon Jemison.

HOUSTON – New details were revealed in connection with a deadly altercation at a Walmart in Tomball.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Michael Brandon Jemison is charged with murder in the death of Justin Jones. The fatal assault occurred on Monday at the store located on 27650 SH 249.

Documents revealed that the victim Jones and a witness went to the store to meet with Jemison. House owed money to Jemison’s girlfriend.

However, unknown to the victim's friend, Jones and Jemison had issues with each other, court documents state.

A verbal argument ensued, and Jemison, struck Jones with his motorcycle helmet and knocked him unconscious, court documents state. Jemison immediately left the store.

The victim was taken to the hospital and died later that afternoon.

Bail was set at $50,000 for Jemison, who remains in custody.