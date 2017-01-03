Tomball PD: Search for suspect that fatally attacked a man in Walmart

TOMBALL, Texas- The Tomball Police Department is looking for a man charged with murder after fatally attacking an "acquaintance" early Monday morning in Walmart.

According to police, the incident happened around 1 a.m. at the Walmart located on 27650 SH 249 in Tomball. The victim, Justin Jones, was inside the store with the suspect when an altercation broke out.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Michael Brandon Jemison, struck Jones and knocked him unconscious. Jemison immediately left the store.

The victim was taken to the hospital and died later that afternoon.

Investigators said that Jemison and Jones knew each other, and they'd been having a dispute for a long time.

A warrant has been issued charging Jemison with murder. Police continue to look for him.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call the Tomball Police Department at (281) 351-5451.

(© 2017 KHOU)