Tip leads to suspect accused of breaking into woman's home twice

Terrell Morgan is charged with burglary with intent to commit the felony of voyeurism. (MCSO)

SPRING, TEXAS - Montgomery County deputies have arrested a suspect accused of breaking into a Spring woman’s house twice in a matter of weeks.

Terrell Morgan was arrested Wednesday and charged with burglary with intent to commit the felony of voyeurism.

The victim told MCSO deputies she and her daughter were asleep when a man entered her home on Paladera Place Court. They slept through it but the mom later saw the man on video surveillance and contacted them.

Deputies say the video shows the man lingering outside the residence for about an hour before entering through an unlocked window. He goes from room to room, including the room where the woman and her 7-year-old daughter were sleeping.

The victim filed a report in November after a similar incident.

A Crime Stoppers tipster identified the suspect as Morgan on Wednesday. Fingerprints from prior arrests matched those from the crime scene and Morgan was taken into custody.

“We know this type of criminal behavior can escalate and are proud our detectives got this dangerous felon off the streets as quickly as they did,” Sheriff Rand Henderson said.

Deputies say they searched Morgan’s home and found items taken from the victim’s home in November.

He remains jailed on a $250,000 bond.

