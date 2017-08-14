Three shot in two shootings in SW Houston overnight

Police respond to a shooting scene on Bissonnet. Photo: Metro.

HOUSTON - Three people were shot in two incidents overnight in southwest Houston.

One man was fatally shot and two people were injured by gunfire in shootings on Bissonnet and Spring Grove Dr.

According to HPD, two cars were driving in the 11100 block of Bissonnet shooting at each other around 10 p.m. Sunday. One of the cars lost control and crashed into trees in the median.

Two victims in the car were shot, ran on foot from the scene and were taken to the hospital. They are both expected to survive.

Around the same time, HPD received reports of a shooting in the 11800 block of Spring Grove. Police say it appeared to be a drive-by shooting. A man was fatally shot in a garage.

Police do not know if the two shootings are connected.

