Man shoots, kills wife, injures sister-in-law at Pasadena restaurant

Police say a man shot and killed his wife and injured his sister-in-law before turning the gun on himself at a Pasadena restaurant Thursday night. (Photo: Carter, Lisa, KHOU)

PASADENA, Texas -- Police say a man shot and killed his wife and injured his sister-in-law before turning the gun on himself at a Pasadena restaurant Thursday night.

The incident occurred Thursday night at the Tierra Caliente restaurant in the 4500 block of Red Bluff Road. Police say a man walked into the back door of the restaurant and ordered everybody to go outside except for his estranged wife and her sister who work there.

Authorities say the man then shot and killed his wife. He also shot his sister-in-law in the arm, police say.

The man was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition.

(© 2017 KHOU)