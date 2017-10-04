Three sheriff's office employees indicted on assault charges

(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday announced various assault charges against three sheriff’s office employees stemming from separate incidents.

The alleged crimes occurred in 2015 and 2016.

The D.A.’s office says Sgt. Marco Carrizales, 37, was directing traffic for a refinery when a man allegedly drove through a four-way stop sign. A chase ensued, and Carrizales allegedly hit the man with an “unknown object,” breaking his eye socket. The charge is a first-degree felony.

A jailer was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a May 2016 incident. Dylan Goddard, 24, was a civilian detention officer at the downtown jail. According to the D.A., he was transporting an inmate who was wearing handcuffs and leg irons. Surveillance video shows Goddard lifting up the inmate and body slamming him on his skull. The inmate received seven staples to the back of his head. The charge is a second-degree felony.

A grand jury also indicted another jailer earlier this week for two misdemeanor charges of assault-bodily injury that occurred in the downtown jail. Civilian detention officer Michael Holley, 31, was walking with an inmate in handcuffs on Dec. 14, 2016 as he escorted him to the jail’s infirmary. Surveillance video shows the inmate turning to face Holley, who then punches the inmate in the face multiple times and throws him to the ground. “Holley was also escorting a handcuffed inmate on Dec. 19, 2016, when he shoved the inmate into a wall, according to video surveillance,” the D.A. said.

