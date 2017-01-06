Three men wanted in theft of U-Haul trucks

One of the alleged suspects seen on surveillance video.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are asking for the public's help finding three men who are seen stealing U-Haul trucks in surveillance video.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the men stole the trucks from a storage business in the 12900 block of Fry Road in October 2016.

HCSO released surveillance video that allegedly shows the three suspects stealing the vehicles. Police say the group may be responsible for other U-Haul truck thefts in the area.

Anyone with information is asked the call the HCSO Auto Theft unit at 281-446-4399 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.