Three teens charged with murder in Bay City teen's death

The Bay City Police has charged 17-year-old Michael Trevino Jr, and two 16 year olds with first degree murder in the death of Devin Davalos.(Photo: Bay City Police Department)

HOUSTON - BAY CITY, Texas- The Bay City Police have charged 17-year-old Michael Trevino Jr. and two other teens who are 16 years old with first degree murder in the death of Devin Davalos.

Davalos, 17, was found near a boat ramp along the Brazos River on Friday.

Related: Missing Bay City teen found dead near boat ramp in Brazoria County

This family says the teen had been shot several times. Earlier in the day, the teens car was torched in Bay City.

Davalos’ brothers told KHOU 11 News, one of the teens charged was Davalos’ best friend.

The 17 year old was reported missing on Thursday after he didn’t come home. Police say they don’t know the motive behind the shooting.

© 2017 KHOU-TV